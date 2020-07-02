CamScanner Chinese app banned in India: Here are five alternatives that you can switch to

PhotoScan has been designed by Google

CamScanner alternatives: The Government of India recently banned as many as 59 Chinese apps, including popular platforms like TikTok, UC News, and WeChat, over privacy concerns. Among the apps was also CamScanner, an app that has become a user favourite for its portable and handy scanning features. It also let users store their documents in a seemingly safe location.

However, now that it has been banned, it is important that users remove their important documents from the app and start looking for other options if document scanning is key part of your daily life. Here are some apps which can replace CamScanner, giving you features that are either similar, or in some cases, even better.

Microsoft Office Lens

This app is a powerful tool, as it can scan important documents of different types, handwritten notes, whiteboards as well as diagrams. The images clicked using this app can also be converted into PDF documents, Word or PowerPoint files. The users also have the option of saving these scanned documents in OneDrive, OneNote, or the users local device. The app also supports OCR and auto-edge scanning.

Coming from Microsoft, there’s also a great amount of familiarity — and trust — associated with Office Lens, which makes it an instant recommendation on any given day.

Adobe Scan

A reliable alternative to CamScanner, Adobe Scan has the OCR technology which can help it recognise handwriting as well as printed text. The app can turn several kinds of documents, including receipts, business cards, images, etc, into Adobe PDF. Moreover, the app has in-built algorithms that recognise the kind of documents being scanned and crop the scanned image accordingly.

The app comes from the makers of PhotoShop, so again, it’s got that familiarity angle going for it which makes it an easy recommendation for users.

Google Drive

Google Drive, amongst its varied use cases, also lets users scan their documents. However, unlike Microsoft Office Lens and Adobe Scan, it doesn’t offer a lot of features. But, it comes very handy in acting as a simple scanner to convert your physical documents into digital ones. Moreover, since it is supported by Drive, it ensures that the users are able to access the digital copies of their documents from virtually anywhere.

Evernote

Evernote is usually known for its ability to organise notes, documents and memos, but did you know that it also comes with an in-built scanner so that documents can be saved very quickly? Moreover, articles and images from the web can also be saved on the app, and documents can be shared very easily. Apart from this, the app also has the OCR technology to recognise handwritten notes.

PhotoScan

PhotoScan isn’t actually a document scanner but hey, not everyone is looking to scan documents all the time. PhotoScan has been designed by Google with the purpose of scanning photos, so high-tech tools for scanning documents is not something that can be expected. However, the app can scan images with their details, and it also has algorithms to automatically detect edges, remove glare and blemishes and to take high-quality pictures.