Camera update puts OnePlus 7 Pro among camera frontrunners

When the OnePlus 7 Pro was released, or well, even before that, when it was still being talked about, one of the most notable features of the phone was its camera. The triple camera set up on the rear of the phone was considered among the best in the business and was used by no less a publication than National Geographic for a photo shoot and also by Netflix for the posters of its highly acclaimed Sacred Games series.

Indeed, the three camera set up of the OnePlus 7 Pro, comprising a 48 megapixel main sensor with a large f/1.6 aperture, an 8 megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 16 megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, was among the best that could be found on any smartphone. In addition to this, the optical image stabilization on the main sensor and the telephoto lens make OnePlus 7 Pro stand apart from the increasingly tough competition.

These were not paper tigers that looked good only on spec sheets. The cameras delivered a very impressive performance when the phone was officially launched in markets. But while they were generally acclaimed for their excellent performance, there were some areas in which they were considered to be occasionally a step behind the best in this business. Indeed, in the days following the launch of the device, the brand itself felt that they could work on the performance. And this thought process is nothing new. Unlike other brands that tend to release devices and update them sporadically, OnePlus does have a tradition of constantly updating the software on its devices – Oxygen OS, which is developed by OnePlus itself. The OnePlus 7 Pro has been no exception to this. Though it has barely been a month since the OnePlus 7 Pro is released in the market, there have already been updates released to improve the performance of the device on various parameters. And improving the camera performance was on the agenda of the most recent of these (Oxygen 9.5.8).

After using the update, we can safely say that if in the past, the OnePlus 7 Pro’s cameras were capable of brilliance, post the update they are more than able to give their phone rivals a run for their money.

This is because after the update, the cameras of the OnePlus 7 Pro have simply become a whole lot more consistent, with fewer out of focus shots than before. What is also very noticeable is a discernible improvement in color and contrast handling. While in the past, colors would sometimes appear a little on the dull side, giving some pictures a slightly “washed out” appearance, they are now much more vibrant. A crucial improvement is also that of the reduction of noise, both in HDR and in telephoto shots. Now you can zoom in (and thanks to the telephoto lens having OIS, even shaking hands do not affect the shot as much) and even when you move from the optical zoom of 3x to a greater digital zoom (of 10x), the level of blur is much lesser, so much so that the images are close to print quality sometimes, light permitting of course.

One of the biggest attractions of the OnePlus 7 Pro’s cameras is their low light handling capacity, courtesy a very effective Nightscape mode, which allows users to capture amazingly clear images even in relative darkness. Well, even that has been improved – colors seem better now, and the slight tints of green that sometimes appeared in a few pictures have disappeared. Finally, it might just be us, but the cameras just seems to operate a lot quicker after the update – focus locked on more swiftly and processing time of the images, which was already quick, seems even faster.

All of which take the OnePlus 7 Pro right out of the league of good camera phones into the zone of potential greatness. There were already enough reasons to purchase the device (its design, its incredibly powerful processor, the amazing display, fast charging battery, etc.) but after the recent software update, we think the OnePlus 7 Pro joins the likes of the Pixel 3, the iPhone XS and the Galaxy S10 as a phone whose cameras make it a must-buy. And one which can tempt you to leave your DSLR or trusty point and shooter behind!