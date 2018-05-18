Cambridge Analytica, firm at center of Facebook privacy row, files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy

Cambridge Analytica, the British marketing analytics firm, filed for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York, court filings showed. (Reuters)

The firm, whose attorney filed on Wednesday, announced early May that it would close and file for insolvency in Britain and the United States after failing to recover from the Facebook data scandal.