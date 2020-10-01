Calling customer support? Google’s new Android feature will automatically hold the line for you

As of now, the feature is optional for users and can be enabled in Google settings.

What happens when you call a customer support helpline, any administrative office or any other line to book an appointment? Usually, the numbers of callers are big and some are put on hold. As a result, while the callers are on hold, elevator music keeps on playing till the call resumes. Putting the call on speaker may allow you to do other work meanwhile, but the music still keeps on playing. The experience is expected to become tolerable as Google announced the ‘Hold for Me’ feature for its Android users.

The ‘Hold for Me’ feature is currently available in the US as a preview feature for Google’s new Pixel 4A (5G) and Pixel 5 phones.

Hold for Me: How it works

The company stated that if a call is being made to a toll-free number and callers are put on hold, it will be the job of Google Assistant to monitor the call. Callers can continue doing what they were while the call is on hold. As soon as a person gets on line, the caller will be notified with a sound or a vibration, or a notification on the screen. The representative will also be asked to hold till the time you get back to the call. In case of any confusion, the caller can check what has been said, or played through a real-time caption on the phone’s screen.

As of now, the feature is optional for users and can be enabled in Google settings. The feature is somewhat similar to other features introduced by the company in order to enhance the phone experience like call screening.