CALLIFY.AI: Recruiters’ job made fast and simple

(L-R) Callify CEO Chetan Indap, CTO Sunny Sharma & COO Deepanti Kavi

Founded in 2016, Callify is an industry-agnostic, voice-powered technology for working professionals that enables them to automate their daily outbound phone interactions through advanced technology such as speech AI and virtual assistant. The platform empowers users to screen leads without calling, increase closure rates, reduce cost-per-hire, and conduct performance data analysis, thus eliminating over 70% of wasted or unproductive time. This advantage makes it an essential tool in any job that entails outbound interactions throughout the day such as HR, sales, operations, marketing, etc.

Recently, Venture Catalysts, an integrated incubator, participated in the $560,000 seed round in Callify. The funding round was led by Malpani Ventures (India), along with participation from Calega Ventures (UAE), The Chennai Angel Network, and Marvari Angel Network.

Speaking on the investment, Chetan Indap, CEO, Callify, said, “We are excited that some of India’s leading investment institutions are confident in our value proposition and the team’s capabilities to execute the planned growth. This funding validates that we are on the right path and motivates us to continue working towards our long-term goal.” Callify works with Infosys, Accenture, NTT Data, HDFC Bank, Orange Telecom, ICICI Prudential, HCL, Kelly Services and Allegis, among others.