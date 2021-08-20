Call of Duty: Vanguard set for November release, marks series’ return to World War II

Sci-fi writer Tochi Onyebuchi is working on the story, in addition to Sledghammer’s narrative team

Sledgehammer Games has announced the next Call of Duty with the reveal of Vanguard. The game will launch in November. Set during World War II, the shooter will feature a single-player campaign that is “historically inspired” as well as a multiplayer mode, and integration with Call of Duty: Zombies and Warzone.

The single-player campaign forms the core of Vanguard. It focuses on the special forces’ origin and the telling will be from multiple points of view. Sci-fi writer Tochi Onyebuchi is working on the story, in addition to Sledghammer’s narrative team.

According to Sledgehammer, the narrative will cover untold stories of Task Force One’s multinational heroes who changed history and set the stage for the special forces. It will also feature characters drawn from real-world personalities, including Lt. Polina Petrova or Lady Death, based on Soviet Union sniper Lyudmila Pavlichenko.

There will also be multiplayer with 20 maps outside of the campaign. The game modes will include Champion Hill where players can duel solo or in two- or three-member squads. The Zombies mode, developed by Black Ops studio Treyarch, will connect with Black Ops Cold War’ previous undead story.

Raven Software is simultaneously developing a Vanguard map for Warzone, the battle royale spinoff. The new map will be launched later this year and will be accompanied by a new anti-cheat system. The crossover has been described as a new metaverse that connects Vanguard, Modern Warfare, and Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will launch on November 5 and be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The announcement follows Activision Blizzard, Sledgehammer’s parent company, coming under fire for sexual harassment following a lawsuit that was filed by California. Since then, employees have staged walkouts while several high-profile developers, including President J. Allen Brack, have left the studio.