Call of Duty: Mobile maker becomes “world’s largest developer” with $10 billion revenue in 2020: Report

Tencent-owned TiMi Studios which has made a name for itself by developing mobile hits like Call of Duty: Mobile, MOBA Honor of Kings among others has earned a whopping $10 billion in revenue in the year 2020, according to a Reuters report. If one were to take into account the revenue earned by the company, TiMi Studios has emerged as the largest developer in the world. It is unclear as to how the tag ‘world’s largest developer’ fits into the scheme of things but nonetheless $10 billion revenue collection in the year 2020 alone is an astronomical amount of money.

It usually happens that the promoter or the company which has actually been behind some of the most popular products remain unknown whereas their creation are the household name in different countries all around the world. Similar is the case with TiMi Studio whose creation Call of Duty: Mobile is one of the most famous and popular names in the world. The company launched the game in the year 2019 at an unprecedented scale. Within a week of the launch of the game, Call of Duty: Mobile had registered as many as 100 million downloads in the first week of launch itself.

Honor of Kings which does not have a presence in many countries and is largely China centric had a total of 100 million daily users in November 2020 in China. The hunger for creating and developing newer games which are more exciting, edgier and close to the heart of its fans is driving the company to launch another AAA game which would likely resemble the virtual community from the movie Ready Player One. A separate plush TiMi Studios is also rising in Los Angeles, as per the report.