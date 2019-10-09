Call of Duty Mobile beats PUBG, Fortnite with 100 million downloads in first week

PUBG, Apex Legends and Fortnite had 26.3 million, 25 million and 22.5 million downloads respectively in their first week of launch.



Call of Duty mobile has crossed over 100 million downloads in the first week itself, breaking the records set by Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), said industry site Sensor Tower on Tuesday.

PUBG, Apex Legends and Fortnite had 26.3 million, 25 million and 22.5 million downloads respectively in their first week of launch.

Call of Duty: Mobile was released by Activision Blizzard Inc on October 1. The report added that the 100 million downloads were worldwide unique downloads on Apple App Store and Google Play. What is interesting is that the developer hasn’t released the game in China yet.

In terms of player base created in the first week, Randy Nelson, head of mobile insights at Sensor Tower told Reuters that it was the largest mobile game launch ever.

The hit video game is essentially a first-person shooter which lets players portray elite soldiers hunting down targets across the globe. As per Reuters, the United States market topped the list with 17 per cent downloads in the maiden week. India, where PUBG is quite popular, was a close second.

READ ALSO | Smart tech: When it comes to personal computers, lightness matters

It is to be noted that the mobile version of the Call of Duty was developed by Chinese giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, which also has a share in Fortnite’s Epic Games and PUBG’s Bluehole. Tencent is particularly credited with bringing the battle-royale format, where multiple online players fight each other to death.

On October 25, Activision will roll out the next console edition of ‘Call of Duty’. The company has term 2019 as a transition year. It had said in May that it would be scrapping 800 jobs and invest heavily to create its key game franchises such as Call of Duty, Overwatch, Candy Crush, Hearthstone, Diablo and Warcraft.