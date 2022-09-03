Call of Duty coming to Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft commits to keeping franchise on PlayStation for several more years

Call of Duty will join Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft Gaming CEO and Xbox chief Phil Spencer has confirmed. Activision Blizzard’s library of games will be available on the Xbox game subscription service, once the acquisition deal goes through.

The line-up will also include other blockbuster titles like Overwatch and Diablo. However, Call of Duty will not be exclusive to the Xbox. Call of Duty will join Xbox Game Pass, while still maintaining a same-day PlayStation release.

In fact, Spencer has confirmed that Microsoft will keep the Call of Duty franchise on PlayStation for several more years beyond Sony’s existing marketing deal timeline with Activision.

The confirmation comes after the UK’s regulatory body – CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) – widened its initial investigation of Microsoft’s $68 billion (about Rs 5,41,800 crore) acquisition deal of Activision Blizzard.

Due to Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition, the players were worried about the Call of Duty franchise getting hard-locked to Xbox. But Microsoft gaming CEO Phil Spencer has repeated that Microsoft games is committed to making the same version of Call of Duty available on PlayStation on launch day.

“We know players benefit from this approach because we’ve done it with Minecraft, which continues to be available on multiple platforms and has expanded to even more since Mojang joined Microsoft in 2014,” Spencer added. The Xbox will continue respecting the developers’ choice on how they distribute games, said the company.

There are no details as to when the Call of Duty line up gets added to Xbox, at the time of writing. However, earlier this month, studio Infinity Ward confirmed an open beta event for the upcoming remake of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

The beta phase will begin on September 18 and it grants early access to those on PS4 and PS5, while Xbox and PC players get access later in the week. Therefore, the upcoming Call of Duty title will launch on the same day across both consoles, once this acquisition goes through, we could expect minor bonuses like early access advertised exclusively on the Xbox.