Buying the new Google Pixel 3a? Switch from an iPhone to get up to $610 off

Google Pixel 3a series was launched earlier this week and the phones went on sale immediately in the US. The Cupertino-based company has struggled with the sales of its Pixel devices, which is why it is resorting to the no-brainer strategy of exchange discount. While the Pixel 3a series is already cheaper than the trimmed-down counterparts from Apple and Samsung, Google is making its value proposition much lucrative with trade-in discounts.

It may sound impractical as it is illogical to exchange the top-end iPhone XS Max for a mid-range pure Android phone – Pixel 3a, but Google is giving as much as $610 (roughly 43,000) on the trade-in. This not only covers the cost of Pixel 3a in the US, which is $399, but it also saves you enough money to buy accessories and more.

If you have an old, used iPhone older than the XS Max, you can get $470 for an iPhone X, $300 for an iPhone 8, and $260 for an iPhone SE, which is kind of a good deal if you are just done with the iPhone. Despite being positioned in the mid-range category, Pixel 3a has the flagship-level cameras and other salient elements borrowed from the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones that were launched last year.

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL cost $399 and $479 in the US while their India pricing is Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999, in a respective manner. India sales for both the devices are yet to start, but Flipkart, which is exclusively selling the phones, will offer 10 per cent instant discount on HDFC Bank cards. There could be exchange offers once the sale begins in the online marketplace.

The Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have 12.2-megapixel Dual Pixel cameras each on the back while an 8-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. Both the smartphones are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.