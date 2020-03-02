Buying a new iPhone just got even costlier in India, check updated prices

Apple is increasing the prices of some of its iPhones in India following proposed changes made to import duty in the Union Budget 2020. Apple iPhones including the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 8 are getting a price revision in India – effective from March 2, 2020 – making them costlier by up to Rs 1,300. Locally assembled iPhones including the iPhone XR and iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus prices stay unchanged though. So does the price of the iPhone 11, which is interesting suggesting Apple may be absorbing the duty hike in the case of its most-selling iPhone of 2019.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max now starts at Rs 1,11,200 for the base 64GB variant (previously Rs 1,09,000), going all the way up to Rs 1,43,200 for the top-end 512GB version (previously Rs 1,41,900). The 256GB variant of the iPhone 11 Pro Max will now be available for Rs 1,25,200 (previously Rs 1,23,900).

The iPhone 11 Pro meanwhile now starts at Rs 1,01,200 for the base 64GB variant (previously Rs 99,900), going all the way up to Rs 1,33,200 for the top-end 512GB version (previously Rs 1,31,900). The 256GB variant of the iPhone 11 Pro Max will now be available for Rs 1,15,200 (previously Rs 1,13,900).

The iPhone 8 Plus meanwhile now starts at Rs 50,600 for the base 64GB variant (previously Rs 49,900), going all the way up to Rs 55,600 for the top-end 128GB version (previously Rs 54,900). The iPhone 8 now starts at Rs 40,500 for the base 64GB variant (previously Rs 39,900), going all the way up to Rs 45,500 for the top-end 128GB version (previously Rs 44,900).

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed a hike to the basic customs duty in the union budget presented by her on February 1. The exemption from Basic Customs Duty to various products under social welfare was also lifted. Custom duty rates are being revised on parts of mobile phones as part of carefully conceived phased manufacturing plans, Sitharaman had said while presenting the budget.