Buy this smartphone at just Rs 499; it has massive 5000 mAh and 3GB RAM – How to avail discount

Smartron t.phone P.

Smartron t.phone P smartphone was launched in January 2018 and now is available at Flipkart. The smartphone was launched for Rs 25,999 in India but is now available at Rs 6,499 on the e-commerce website. Interestingly, people can get up to Rs 6,000 discount on exchange offer on the smartphone, bringing down the price at Rs 499. However, the exhange offer discount may vary according to the device a customer is exchanging. The Smartron t.phone P is powered by 1.1GHz octa- core processor and comes with 3GB of RAM.

However, the eye-catching feature of the smartphone is its battery. Smartron t.phone P is powered by a 5000 mAh non-removable battery. It is also packed with 32 GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 128 GB through a microSD card. For HDFC credit and debit cardholders, Flipkart will also offer an additional 10 per cent discount instantly.

As for the camera, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies. The Smartron t.phone P runs on Android 7.1.1. Nougat. It measures 148.30 x 72.20 x 8.90 (height x width x thickness) and weighs 160.00 grams.

The Smartron t.phone P is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, FM, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors on the phone include Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.

About Smartron

Smartron India Private Limited is a Hyderabad-based startup that aims to become a “premier global IoT convergence brand”, with focus areas including sensors, robotics, and the cloud. It entered the Indian market with the launch of the Smartron t.book laptop-tablet hybrid in 2016.