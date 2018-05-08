Buy smartphones, laptops at just Re 1 in Flipkart Big Shopping Days – Here is how

Flipkart Big Shopping Day.

Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days Sale will begin from May 13 and will go until May 16. During the three-day sale, consumers will have a chance to get their hands on mobiles phones like Google Pixel 2 and XL, Samsung among others at very cheap prices. Also, there will be a game corner this time where the consumers will have a chance to win mobiles and laptops at just Re 1. A consumer needs to play and win the gadgets or other available products by making a bid for them. The lowest unique bid will be adjudged the winner.

Here is how you can play the game:-

Step 1: Login and Enter the Contest

Step 2: You need points to place a bid. You get your first set of points the moment you enter the contest.

Step 3: Use points to place your bid

Step 4: The countdown clock indicates the time when you can get your next points.

Apart from this, users will have an opportunity to get their hands on Google’s flagship Pixel 2 and XL at massive discounts. Pixel 2 which is available at Rs 61000 will be available for Rs 34,999 with a cashback of Rs 8,000. This makes the discount on the phone to be of Rs 34,001.

The e-tailer will also make the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt available for Rs. 10,900, instead of its market price of Rs. 17,900. Flipkart promises to give details of more offers on mobile phones as the sale days near.

There’s up to Rs. 37,000 discount on gaming laptops, and headphone accessories are going to be available with discounts up to 75 percent. Google Chromecast, the iPad Pro 64GB, are going to see price drops as well, whereas power banks are going to be made available for as low as Rs. 499.

As the tradition goes, there will also be a few smartphone launches during those days, where the purchase will be Flipkart-exclusive with lucrative offers during the sale period. Notably, the Honor 10 is launching on May 15 on Flipkart.