​​​
  4. Samsung Galaxy J8 to go on sale starting June 28: Price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy J8 to go on sale starting June 28: Price, specifications

The smartphone comes with 6-inch "Super AMOLED Infinity Display" and dual-camera innovations.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: June 27, 2018 1:23 PM
samsung, samsung galaxy, samsung mobiles, samsung launch, smartphones, samsung update, samsung j8 Samsung Galaxy J8 will be available online through Samsung’s e-shop, Paytm, Flipkart and Amazon. (Source: IE)

Samsung on Wednesday announced that its recently launched Galaxy J8 smartphone will be available for purchase in the country from June 28. Priced at Rs 18,990, the device will be available across retail outlets and online through Samsung’s e-shop, Paytm, Flipkart and Amazon. “With the Galaxy J8, consumers can customise their images without any third party app with features like ‘Live Focus’ and industry-first ‘Portrait Dolly’, ‘Portrait Backdrop’ and ‘Background Blue’ shape,” Sumit Walia, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The smartphone comes with 6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display and dual-camera innovations. The device has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage that is expandable up to 256GB. Users purchasing Galaxy J8 through ICICI bank credit and debit cards or Paytm Mall will get an additional cash back of Rs 2,000.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top