Buy Samsung Galaxy J2 2018, J7 Duo with ‘instant’ cashbacks and extra data offers from Jio

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo buyers will get an instant cashback of Rs 2,750 in tranches of 55 vouchers of Rs 50 each

Jio on Thursday announced new offers on two more Samsung smartphones as a part of the ongoing Jio Galaxy Club. The Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 and Galaxy J7 Duo will be available to buyers with offers from Jio that include instant cashback and extra data benefits. Both the smartphones – Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 and Galaxy J7 Duo were launched in India in April this year at a price of Rs 8,190 and Rs 16,990, respectively.

As per the Jio Galaxy Club offer, the Galaxy J2 2018 will be available with instant cashback worth Rs 2,750, which will be given to the buyers in the form of 55 vouchers of Rs 50 each. In addition to the vouchers, the buyers who use Jio SIM card will ale be entitled to additional 100GB data on the purchase of plans worth Rs 198 and 299. Jio will provide 10 data vouchers of 10GB each – totalling the data amount to 100GB. This also brings the cost of the smartphone effectively down to Rs 5,440.

Similarly, Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo buyers will get an instant cashback of Rs 2,750 in tranches of 55 vouchers of Rs 50 each. The buyers will also receive double data offer on the subscription of Rs 198 or Rs 299 plans, which means that the customers will receive 4GB data per day instead of 2GB in the Rs 198 plan and 6GB data per day instead of 3GB under the Rs 299 prepaid plan.

Jio’s offer on both the Samsung smartphones will be valid until September 30 this year. Both the smartphones are available to buy from both online and offline channels.

For the specifications, the Galaxy J2 2018 comes with a Samsung Mall app preloaded. The smartphone has a 5-inch qHD display with 540p resolution. It is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor paired with 2GB of RAM. There is an 8-megapixel rear camera on the handset while a 5-megapixel camera sits on the front. The smartphone is backed by a 2600mAh battery under the hood.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo, on the other hand, comes with a 5.5-inch HD display and is powered by an Exynos 7 series processor paired with 4GB of RAM. It has a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera on the handset. The smartphone is fueled by a 3000mAh battery under the hood.