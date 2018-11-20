Buy Samsung Galaxy A9 by paying just Rs 3,690! World’s 1st 4-camera phone is here – How this payment plan works

Samsung Galaxy A9 can be grabbed for a low price

Samsung Galaxy A9 was finally launched in India on Tuesday. The world’s first quad-camera phone will be available in the Indian online and offline markets starting November 28. The pricing for the Galaxy A9 is Rs 36,990 for the 6GB RAM version and Rs 39,990 for the 8GB RAM version. However, Airtel Online Store is making the smartphone available for as low as Rs 3,690 towards the down payment.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Airtel Offer

The Samsung Galaxy A9 6GB RAM can be grabbed for Rs 3,690 from the Airtel Online Store along with monthly instalments of Rs 2,349 while the Galaxy A9 8GB RAM version will be available to buy at Rs 4,890 as down payment bundled with monthly EMIs of Rs 2,449.

The monthly instalments are bundled with “unlimited” benefits that include monthly data, unlimited calls to local and STD numbers, along with roaming outgoing calls, and finally free subscription to Airtel TV Premium that hosts major streaming platforms such as Eros Now, Hooq, and ZEE5.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Other Offers

The Samsung Galaxy A9 will see a discount of Rs 3,000 on the purchases made via HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. This offer is valid across online and offline channels. The Samsung Galaxy A9 will be available to purchase via Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and Airtel Online Store for the online channels and Samsung Shop and partner retail stores for the offline channels.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A9 is the world’s first phone with a quad-camera setup on the rear. There is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with an aperture of f/2.4, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with an aperture of f/2.4, a 24-megapixel primary camera with a f/1.7 aperture, and finally a 5-megapixel depth camera with an aperture of f/2.2. The smartphone has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display, is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor, and has a 3800mAh battery under the hood.