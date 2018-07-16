Buy Redmi Note 5 Pro at just Rs 650 – Check how to avail this offer

Redmi Note 5 Pro is priced at Rs 14,999. (Reuters)

The Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale is on and customers are in for a treat. The e-commerce giant is offering massive discounts on various products such as mobiles and gadgets, electronics and accessories, and fashion among other things. One such offer is on Redmi Note 5 Pro. The smartphone is priced at Rs 14,999. Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 12,850 off on exchange, however, the price will vary on the basis of the device that is being traded. The price will come down to Rs 2,149. There is also a 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit card holders. The final discount is up to Rs 650.

Redmi Note 5 Pro Specifications:

Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone was launched in February 2018. The phone comes with a 5.99-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 2160 pixels. It is powered by 1.8GHz octa-core processor and has a 4GB RAM. Redmi Note 5 Pro packs 64GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Redmi Note 5 Pro packs a 12-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 20-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro runs Android 7.1.1 and is powered by a 4000mAh non-removable battery. The smartphone is a dual SIM device which accepts Nano-SIM in both the slots. C0nnectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, USB OTG, Bluetooth, FM, 3G and 4G. Sensors on the phone include Compass/ Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.

About Xiaomi:

Xiaomi is a privately owned company that designs, develops, and sells smartphones, an Android-based OS, and other consumer electronics. Xiaomi also makes fitness trackers, TVs, air purifiers, and tablets. It has a skin for its Android phones and tablets – MIUI. The company largely sells its phones via flash sales in India.