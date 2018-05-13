Buy Redmi 5 for Rs 898! Know details of Amazon Summer Sale offers on best smartphones

Amazon Summer Sale will end on May 16. (Mi.com)

Amazon has kicked off its Summer Sale. The sale started on May 13 and will go on until May 16. Customers can get massive discounts on their favourite gadgets during the four-day bonanza. Under the Summer Sale, Amazon is offering an exciting exchange offer, providing up to Rs 8,001 discount on Redmi 5 Black (32 GB). The smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999 and after the discount, the price comes down to Rs 998. Also, there is an additional discount of 10 per cent for ICICI credit and debit cardholders. This would bring down the price to Rs 898.2. However, the off may differ based on which smartphone the customer chooses to exchange with. The sale for the smartphone ends today. So customers who are interested need to hurry up.

Here are other smartphones which are up for grabs in Amazon Summer Sale:

iPhone X:

Amazon is selling the iPhone X at a discounted price tag of Rs 79,999. In the bundled exchange offer, Amazon claims to take off another 15,900 from the price of iPhone X. However, it depends on which smartphone the customer is exchanging with. Subscribers can also avail no-cost EMI options on multiple credit cards, unlike Flipkart which is offering no-cost EMI only for Bajaj Finserv users. ICICI Bank card users can get 10 percent instant discount too.

iPhone SE (32GB):

The iPhone SE 32GB is down to Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 26,000) as part of the Amazon sale. The bundled exchange offer can help take another Rs. 11,743 (maximum) off the listed price. The smartphone features a 4-inch Retina Display and comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera.

Huawei P20 Lite:

There’s no flat discount on the Huawei P20 Lite, but the e-commerce retailer is offering an additional Rs. 3,000 discount on the normal exchange offer value when you swap your old phone with the purchase during the Summer Sale 2018. The smartphone is priced at Rs 19,900 plus extra up to Rs 3,000 off on exhange.