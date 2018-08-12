Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1 now available in India: Know price and specifications

Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1’s 3GB RAM model, and Nokia 5.1 are available in India now.

Nokia’s much-awaited budget smartphones – Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1 (3GB RAM/32GB) model and Nokia 5.1 – are now available for purchase in the Indian market. The phones are available for purchase from online Nokia stores, Paytm Mall and the retail stores. Interestingly, Nokia 2.1 is the company’s latest Android Go smartphone, while Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 are part of Android’s One initiative of Google. All three phones are 4G LTE enabled.

The smartphones are available in different colour variants. Nokia 2.1 comes with Blue/Copper, Blue/Silver, and Grey/Silver colour variants. Nokia 3.1 (3GB RAM/32GB) is available in Blue/Copper, Black/Chrome, and White/Iron colours. Nokia 5.1 handset is available in three colour variants of Copper, Tempered Blue, and Black.

The phones are priced according to the specifications in their segments. Nokia 2.1 is available for Rs 6,999 in India. Nokia 3.1 3GB/32GB storage can be purchased at Rs. 11,999 and Nokia 5.1 is available at Rs 14,999. Not only this, as part of the launch offer, the three phones also provide cashback offers on Paytm recharges and bill payments as well as data benefits, cashback offers from Vodafone and Idea. Those using an ICICI bank credit or debit card can also avail extra 5 per cent cashback.

Here are the specifications of the latest Nokia smartphones:

Nokia 2.1: It is the cheapest among all the launched variants. It comes with entry-level specifications of 5.5 inch HD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor paired with 1GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage. Users also have an option to expand storage via microSD card upto 128 GB. Nokia 2.1 runs Android Oreo Out of the Box operating system. Nokia 2.1 provides 8-megapixel shooter front camera and 5-megapixel shooter back, powered by LED flash-light. It is powered with 4000mAh battery.

Nokia 3.1: It is the successor of Nokia 3, which was launched last year. Nokia 3.1 comes with a 5.2 inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels in an 18:9 aspect ratio. Nokia 3.1 is launched with 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage. It runs on Android 8.0 Oreo. It offers a 13-megapixel rear camera and for selfie lovers 8-megapixel front camera. Nokia 3.1 has 2990mAh battery power.

Nokia 5.1: The costliest among the three launched sets, it is the refreshed model to the Nokia 5. It runs on Android Oreo out of the box. The full HD+ display is 5.5-inch with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek MT6755S paired with 3GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage. The set has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Nokia 5.1 offers 16-megapixel rear and 8-megapixel front camera. It is powered with 3000mAh battery.