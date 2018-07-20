Buy mobile phones at low prices, starting from Rs 299, here is how

Snapdeal is hosting a three-day Feature Phone Festival and is offering the phones at a low price of Rs 299. (Reuters)

Snapdeal is hosting a three-day Feature Phone Festival and is offering the phones at a low price of Rs 299. The festival is aimed at consumers aspiring to buy mobile phones at affordable costs. The three-day festival offers feature phones at attractive prices. During the festival, phones from major brands including Reliance Jio, Micromax, I Kall, will be up for sale. However, the most known brand amongst all the feature phone companies which are up for grabs is Nokia.

“The feature phone segment in India has doubled in during the first quarter of the current financial year, highlighting a latent demand for these devices, especially in tier-II and Tier-III cities,” Snapdeal said in its press release.

Most mobile phones available on the Snapdeal Feature Phone Festival are 4G-enabled and fashionably designed with unmatched features at costs starting from Rs. 299 only. These devices also come equipped with unique features such as fake currency detector, super battery feature, FM radio, music player, dual SIM, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Here are some of the phones on offer:

Product MRP Offer Price iKall K71 699 299 iKall K72 699 299 iKall K11 799 499 iKall K66 799 576 iKall K3310 999 589 Nokia 105 1199 1018 Jio Mobile (4G) 1999 1500 Micromax Bharat 1 2599 1945

Customers can avail up to 57 per cent discount on feature phones and an additional 10 per cent instant discount to SBI debit card users till July 22, 2018.

Snapdeal had last month hosted its monsoon sale in which it offered an extensive range of products at exciting prices. The e-commerce company was offering 70 per cent discount and an additional 10 per cent instant discount to HDFC bank debit and credit card holders. Snapdeal announced the launch of a customized “Monsoon Store” to meet all the monsoon-related product needs of its users.