Buy iPhone X at whopping Rs 18,500 discount: Here’s how to steal this deal before it’s gone

iPhone X, launched last year, is still one of the most premium smartphones that you can get in the market. The iPhone X is not only the smartphone that Apple put a lot of features into but also a trendsetter for the Android phone makers that are now unabashedly copying the notch on their respective offerings. The iPhone X was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 89,000 in India. However, there have been many cashback and discount offers run by e-commerce websites that let you grab the iPhone X at a much cheaper price.

Paytm Mall is now offering a decent offer on the iPhone X that brings down its cost by leaps and bounds, which may lure many hesitant buyers. Paytm Mall is offering a cashback of Rs 9,000 on the purchase of iPhone X, which is listed at a price of Rs 87,500, down from Rs 89,000 for the 64GB storage variant. On top of this, the e-commerce website is running an exchange offer on the iPhone X, wherein customers can avail up to Rs 8,000 on the exchange of old smartphones.

In all, a total of Rs 18,500 is the benefit that iPhone X buyers can avail. The iPhone X 64GB variant will finally cost Rs 70,500 to the customers. However, for this big an amount, Paytm Mall has restricted the payment options to the online mode only, which means that there will be no Cash on Delivery option available to the buyers. The customers who do not want to pay the entire amount upfront can choose the EMI option available across major bank cards.

The iPhone X is the most expensive iPhone model yet. It comes with a 5.8-inch Super Retina Display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, making space for the notch at the top. The iPhone X is powered by Apple’s A11 Bionic with 64-bit architecture and embedded Neural Engine. It has a dual camera setup of two 12-megapixel cameras, one with a wide-angle lens and other with a telephoto lens. There is a 7-megapixel TrueDepth front camera on the iPhone X to allow 3D sensing for Face Unlock, as well as offer HD quality selfies and videos for FaceTime.