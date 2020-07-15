Businesses want their data to start creating value now: Amit Luthra, GM, Data Centre Solution – Dell Technologies

AMIT LUTHRA,Director & GM – Data Centre Solution, Dell Technologies India

We have been hearing that unstructured data holds a huge potential for businesses, but talk to them and they will lament that it is a daunting task to manage this type of data since it is captured in various different formats such as documents, images, videos, and social media content. To help businesses manage this type of data with ease, Dell Technologies has introduced Dell EMC PowerScale, a new family of storage systems that delivers the performance that clients need to handle demanding AI, analytics, IoT, digital media, healthcare and life sciences workloads. Amit Luthra, director and general manager, Data Centre Solution, Dell Technologies India, talks to Sudhir Chowdhary about the changing dynamics of storage landscape and the role of role of Dell Technologies in aiding the storage market in India. Excerpts:

How do you think businesses can better utilise unstructured data potential?

We are rapidly transitioning into an era driven by data as organisations are rigorously adopting digital transformation. As IDC predicts, by 2025, the collective sum of the world’s data will be around 175 zettabytes (ZB). With time, organisations have realised that the data that they are generating is not just structured, rather it is a mix of various formats, that is, unstructured data. Whether it is about driving innovation, getting to market faster or creating differentiation, businesses want their data to start creating value. However, because of quantity, growth and locality of this data, it presents as a challenge than an opportunity.

Therefore, businesses need a complete solution from a trusted IT partner that helps them to bring structure to their unstructured data, handle data anywhere and deliver intelligent insights.

How does Unstructured Data Storage (UDS) play an underlining role in effective deployment of new-age technologies such as IoT, AI?

With increased deployment of emerging technologies, tonnes of user-generated data is being collected in several forms such as documents, social media files, etc. This is where UDS plays the role of an architect. It creates storage capabilities that manage, process and derive valuable insights from unstructured data in real-time, streamlines the entire IT infrastructure and equips organisations with required tools that help them to discover their true data potential.

How will UDS aid different verticals in India to harness the power of their data better?

Today about 80% of the data in any organisation is unstructured. Every vertical such as healthcare or government is going digital. As a result, they are generating large quantities of unstructured data which is why they are now seeking scalable, high-speed, easy-to-manage file platforms.

For instance, in a healthcare facility, patient data is not available in a single form, rather it is distributed against several forms. Since it is hard to handle this type of data for electronic medical record or most hospital information systems, it tends to be ignored, unsaved or abandoned in most medical centres. Thus, if UDS is deployed, not only will it allow hospitals to streamline data sets, but will also help them to assemble data from multiple locations from the edge, core, or cloud, deriving real-time analysis for a patient.

How can Indian businesses benefit by deploying Dell EMC PowerScale?

To address rising concerns of businesses with respect to unstructured data, we launched Dell EMC PowerScale, a family of storage systems engineered with industry-leading storage and server hardware that will help Indian businesses’ unlock the structure within their data. PowerScale is the next evolution of OneFS —the operating system powering the leading scale-out NAS (network-attached storage) platform. So, whether it is about hosting file or delivering high performance data access for applications like analytics, video rendering and life sciences, PowerScale can seamlessly scale performance, capacity and efficiency to handle any unstructured data workload.

Tell us about DataIQ and how it powers this new solution?

DataIQ is multi-purpose dataset management software that delivers a unique method for managing unstructured data, stored across multiple platforms. Simply put, it helps control the data lifecycle by giving both IT and business users a toolset which enables them to track data through its lifespan, ensuring the location of the data is known, determining if it is stored on the right platform and if it is accessible by the right stakeholders.

Using DataIQ, organisations can break down data silos, make more informed decisions about data assets, speed up dataset management and unlock the potential hidden away in their unstructured data.