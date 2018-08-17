Bumper offer! Google Pixel 2 available with massive discount of up to Rs 34,951 – Here’s how to get

Google Pixel 2 is a decent phone at the discounted price

Pixel 2 was launched last year as the most premium flagship smartphone from the kitty of Google. It has set some benchmarks for the smartphones to follow, especially the portrait mode in photographs that its single camera is able to capture, thanks to software optimisation. The smartphone has been quite popular among the buyers, which is why it has been available with occasional discount and cashback offers.

Flipkart recently hosted its Freedom Sale in India where the Google Pixel 2 was available at a much lower price, including discounts and cashback offers. While the sale is over, Google Pixel 2 is still available with discounts, cashback, and exchange offers that will lure you to buy the flagship phone.

The Google Pixel 2 64GB version is listed at an MRP of Rs 61,000, however, Flipkart is giving a discount of Rs 11,001, bringing down the price to Rs 49,999. Now, there is a cashback of Rs 8,000 if you make the purchase using HDFC debit or credit card. Now, the price of the smartphone further comes down to Rs 41,999. Furthermore, Flipkart is offering an exchange value worth up to Rs 15,950 on the Google Pixel 2. This means that the maximum value will only be rebated against the smartphone’s price if you exchange a smartphone that’s not very old and is positioned among the premium ones, for e.g., Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

After deducting all the discounts, cashback, and exchange offer, the price of Google Pixel 2 comes down to Rs 26,049. Now, if this amount still seems big to you, Flipkart has partnered with several banks to allow No Cost EMI option on the phone. The EMIs start at Rs 5,556 per month for Google Pixel 2. The HDFC cardholders can switch to No Cost EMIs while getting the cashback on the purchase of the smartphone. Google Pixel 2 will be available with a total of Rs 34,951 off on the MRP.

The Google Pixel 2 is still a powerhouse at a price that’s even cheaper than the price of OnePlus 6 that launched recently. While the processor is a bit older than the one found in OnePlus 6, it’s safely passable if you don’t do very intensive gaming. The cameras on Google Pixel 2 are still one of the best, more so with the capability to offer Bokeh effect with just software optimisation. There is a 5-inch full-HD display and runs Android 8.1 Oreo, however, users can now install Android 9 Pie on the Pixel 2.