Bumper Diwali offer! Get Redmi Note 5 Pro for as less as Rs 749 on Flipkart

After successfully hosting two sales last month, India’s largest e-commerce platform Flipkart is back with its ‘Big Diwali Sale’ that offers customers one last chance to grab exciting deals and discounts on various products before Diwali. Flipkart is hosting the ‘Big Diwali Sale’ from November 1 to November 5 and once again, the most lucrative offers are available on smartphones. As part of this sale, the customers can get Xiaomi’s popular smartphone Redmi Note 5 Pro for as less as Rs 749.

Yes, you read it right! The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs 14,999 in India. During the sale, Flipkart is giving an extra discount of Rs 2000, bringing the price down to Rs 12,999.

Apart from it, the customers can get an additional discount of up to Rs 12,250 in exchange for their old smartphone. This will further bring the price of the smartphone down to just Rs 749. However, the exchange value will depend on the phone customers are returning.

In case the customers intend to buy the phone without returning an old device, they can still get a 10% instant discount if the purchase is made using SBI credit cards. To avail this offer, the total cart value has to be more than Rs 4,999. The customers can also get the same discount if the purchase is made using an Axis Bank credit card.

Redmi Note 5 Pro features and specifications

Launched in February, Redmi Note 5 Pro is a Dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM. It comes with a 5.99-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 2160 pixels. The phone is powered by 1.8GHz octa-core processor.

The smartphone has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which can be expanded up to 128GB using microSD card. It has a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel secondary camera on the rear and a 20-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, Micro-USB, FM, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India).