Bumper discount! Buy Samsung Galaxy A6+ at just Rs 10,000 – Check how to avail the offer

Samsung Galaxy A6+ was launched in May this year

Samsung Galaxy A6+ (Review) has received a price cut in India. The smartphone that was launched in May this year at a price of Rs 25,990 is now available to purchase at a discounted price of Rs 23,990. The new price is now reflecting on the online channels including Amazon.in and Paytm Mall. On top of the revised pricing, there are exchange offers and discounts on the payments made via ICICI bank cards.

The best buy price of Samsung Galaxy A6+ is Rs 23,990, Samsung confirmed to Financial Express Online. The smartphone was launched at Rs 25,990, however, within a few months since the launch, the smartphone is Rs 2,000 cheaper. The customers can further avail a cashback of Rs 3,000 on the purchases made via ICICI bank credit cards. There is an exchange value of Rs 2,000 being given additionally on the regular value. This means that you can get the Galaxy A6+ for as low as around Rs 10,000.

The Samsung Galaxy A6+ comes with a 6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 1080×2220 resolution. The smartphone supports dual SIM cards and runs on Android 8.0 Oreo. Powering the internals of the Samsung Galaxy A6+ is a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with two RAM and storage configurations – 3GB + 32GB or 4GB + 64GB. The storage is further expandable via microSD card up to 256GB.

For photography, Samsung Galaxy A6+ comes with a dual camera setup of 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, it has a 24-megapixel camera.

The rear has a fingerprint sensor, resembling the ones seen on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The Galaxy A6+ packs a high-capacity 3500mAh battery under the hood. The smartphone comes with support for Bixby, Bixby Vision, and Bixby Home. The handsets come with Dolby Audio support, as well as Samsung Pay.