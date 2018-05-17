Building a smart business: Clover Infotech implements Oracle ERP Cloud to enhance financial data analysis

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus database platform as a service (PaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) from data centres throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia.

The business environment today is hyper-competitive and driven by agile companies born in the cloud. They are driven to digitalise older processes and disrupt the conventional. Clover Infotech is one such agile firm. Recently, this leading IT services provider implemented Oracle ERP Cloud for financials, project contracts billing and project financials. The implementation was done by Clover Infotech’s team in just three months.

Oracle ERP Cloud was able to address many business challenges including those associated with the changing laws on taxation in India, the advent of GST (Goods and Service Tax) and its impact on multiple end customers. The Oracle ERP Cloud implementation enabled Clover Infotech to support localised tax rules, capture revenue and expenses at a granular level, and significantly reduce data processing time. As a result, Clover Infotech’s senior management and decision makers can get a holistic and customised view of business data for better analysis, decision-making, and reporting.

Javed Tapia, MD, Clover Infotech, said, “We have seen a significant reduction in the time taken to get accurate data. With Oracle ERP Cloud, my management now has a better representation of the overall business and this has helped us become more agile in our decision making. It has also improved efficiency in our business operations.”

Clover Infotech is one of the preferred partners for GST-compliant Oracle ERP Cloud implementations in India. It is one of Oracle’s focused partners for platform and infrastructure cloud services, as well as ERP cloud. Clover Infotech has been working on AI-powered intelligent bots to meet the requirements of businesses from across industries.

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus database platform as a service (PaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) from data centres throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia.