Builder.ai: Bridging gap between an idea and live product

As the world digitises, there is a massive gap between the software that is being developed and the number of developers. The problem of idea-to-code needs to be resolved. It was to overcome this challenge that Builder.ai. came into being in 2016. The core objective of the startup is to build a technology equilibrium as regards demand and supply of software. A leading AI-powered low-code/no-code app development platform, it builds software and apps that are up to 6x faster and up to 70% cheaper than traditional human teams, without users needing to speak tech. Builder.ai has increased its revenue by over 300% and deployed more than 40,000 features for happy customers over the last year.

A quick recap. The Builder.ai co-founders were intrigued by how Ford worked with an assembly line producing cars by employing a small group of people that did everything, from the engine to the seats. In fact, they applied this methodology to custom-built software by employing a human-powered AI assembly line. “We started Builder.ai with a dream to be the connection between every great idea and a fully realised product. The mission is to empower everyone to build their ideas, especially since only a few manage to translate their ideas into live software products,” says Sachin Dev Duggal, co-founder, Builder.ai.

“At the core of Builder.ai’s order-to-create model is a paramount need to remove the human variance from software development, whether it’s using natural language to convert a customer problem into code or dynamically deploying an army of experts from around the world to tackle workloads without the customer ever having to speak to a developer,” he adds.

One of its offerings, Builder Studio, can turn any idea into tailor-made software, without writing any code or speaking to a developer or agency. Another solution, Builder Care, continuously monitors software, fixes bugs, and updates and upgrades apps and websites with confidence – akin to Facebook changing its login process. Similarly, Builder Studio Store comes with pre-packaged apps to get small businesses online in as little as two weeks.

Builder.ai has just announced Series C raise of $100 million, led by Insight Partners. This has taken the company’s total funding to $195 mn over three rounds. The company has worked with everyone from big global brands to growing small businesses and innovative entrepreneurs. The startup has doubled its employee base with offices in London, India, UAE, Singapore, and the US. Among its clients are names like Pepsi, BBC, Unite and NBC Universal.