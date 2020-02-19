Budget smartphone with killer features! Samsung Galaxy M31 price revealed ahead of launch; check details

Samsung’s Galaxy M31 will likely be sold through leading retail stores.

Samsung is expected to launch its new Galaxy M31 smartphone within the mid-price segment series at a starting price of Rs 15,999 in India, IANS reported. The smartphone that will be launched on February 25, is expected to come in two variants — a 6GB/64 GB variant, and a 6GB/128 GB. The Galaxy M31 smartphone will likely run on Android 10-based One UI 2.0. It is also expected to have a 6.4 inches, 1080 x 2340 Infinity-U Super AMOLED screen, a 32 MP selfie camera and 64 MP back camera. After the launch, the phone is expected to go on sale in March first week.

As per reports, Samsung’s Galaxy M31 will likely be sold through leading retail stores. However, the phone will also be available online for purchase through Amazon.in and Samsung’s own online shop. The South Korean smartphone giant has launched its Galaxy M series, which was once an online-exclusive in India, with the introduction of six models — M10, M10s, M30, M30s, M20 and M40 in 2019. This series has helped Samsung gain a healthy market share through online sales last year. Reports also add that Galaxy M30s, which was launched ahead of the festive season last year, was one of the most successful Galaxy smartphones last year which clocked millions of units in a short span of time.

The phone may come in three colour options – Black, Red and Blue. Meanwhile, the company has been facing some competition from Chinese players like Xiaomi and Vivo that thrive on feature-phones at affordable price points. This has forced the company to launch the M series of smartphones that are online exclusive at a budgeted price. Samsung, best known for smartphones in the premium segment, is gearing up to introduce its enhanced 5G lineup as well as its collection of foldable devices soon.