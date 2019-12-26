Budget phones: Low on price, high on features

The ZenFone Lite L1 is a dual-SIM device and has two Nano SIM slots; it has support for 4G as well as VoLTE.

You don’t have to pay through the nose to buy the latest mobile phone in town. With numerous options available in the market, it’s important to spend your money wisely on a phone that will last. Yes, we are talking about highly affordable, low-priced mobile devices that come with pretty decent spec sheet, features and build quality. Sudhir Chowdhary picks five popular phones under Rs 5,000 which have all the latest features that you are looking for. They are stylish as well as budget-friendly; let’s quickly check them out:

Asus ZenFone Lite L1 (Rs 4,999)

The Asus ZenFone Lite L1 sports a 5.45-inch display with HD+ resolution. Powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor, the phone offers 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. At the back, it has a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with a selfie flash. The phone runs on Android Oreo with ZenUI on top. The phone has a 3000mAh battery. The ZenFone Lite L1 is a dual-SIM device and has two Nano SIM slots; it has support for 4G as well as VoLTE. It also has a dedicated microSD card slot that supports cards of up to 256GB. It is priced at Rs 4,999.

itel A46 (Rs 4,999)

itel is a leading mobile phone brand in the less than Rs 5000 price segment for offline channels. Its latest flagship smartphone—itel A46— is a decent package for consumers with trendy features. An industry-first with AI dual camera and HD full screen, itel A46 also has dual security features—multifunction fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock, 13.84cm (5.45-inch) HD+ IPS full screen, Dual 4G VoLTE, latest Android Pie 9 OS, 1.6GHz Octa Core processor for seamless multitasking functionality, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. With a compact and sleek 8.9-mm design, the device comes with a fusion dual tone back colour finish. Apart from this, the budget-friendly smartphone is equipped with a 5MP selfie camera with soft flash and 8MP AI dual rear camera which clicks clearer and deeper photos. Not just this, the smartphone also offers a unique 100-day replacement warranty promise. Buy this for Rs 4,999 only.

Nokia 1 (Rs 4,999)

Nokia 1 is an entry level smartphone that is available under Rs 5000 and comes equipped with a lot of decent features. It features a 4.5-inch display with a screen resolution of 480 x 854 pixels, powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek processor which acts as a brain of the system coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, which is expandable up to 128GB memory via MicroSD card. It also supports VoLTE connectivity that means you can browse the internet at fast speed. Nokia 1 is available on Amazon and Flipkart at an affordable price of `4,999.

Redmi Go (Rs 4,749)

Xiaomi Redmi Go smartphone runs on Android v8.1 (Oreo) operating system. The phone is powered by Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 processor. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917 Chipset. It has 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The phone has a IPS LCD display, it measures 140.4 x 70.1 x 8.3mm and weighs 137g. The screen has a resolution of HD (720 x 1280 pixels) and 294 ppi pixel density. On the camera front, the buyers get a 5MP front camera and, on the rear, there’s an 8MP snapper. It is backed by a 3000 mAh battery. Connectivity features in the device include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Volte, and more. It is priced at Rs 4,749.

Lava Z41 (Rs 3,899)

Lava Z41 comes with a 5.00-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 480 x 854 pixels at a pixel density of 197 pixels per inch (ppi) and an aspect ratio of 16:9. With 1GB of RAM, Lava Z41 is powered by a 1.4 MHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832E processor. The phone runs Android Pie (Go Edition) and is powered by a 2500mAh battery. The Lava Z41 on the rear packs a 5MP camera with a 1.12-micron aperture. It sports a 2MP camera on the front for selfies, with a 1.12-micron aperture. The Lava Z41 runs Star OS V5.0 lite based on Android Pie (Go Edition) and packs 16GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options on the Lava Z41 include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v5.00, USB OTG, Micro-USB, and FM radio. The Lava Z41 is priced at Rs 3,899.