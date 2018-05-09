BSNL’s new Rs 39 prepaid pack allows you truly unlimited calls! Here are the other benefits

The best bit about this prepaid pack is that the calls are truly unlimited.

State-owned telecom major Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or BSNL has come up with a new prepaid pack that will set your calling needs at ease. In an effort to beat Reliance Jio and other major telcos, BSNL has come up with a new Rs 39 prepaid pack. This new prepaid pack gives unlimited voice call benefit to its prepaid subscribers. The Rs 39 tariff pack, you will get unlimited local and STD calls across India, including roaming calls as well (excluding Delhi and Mumbai circles).

However, the biggest problem with the prepaid pack is that it doesn’t have any data benefits. That means, with Rs 39 recharge, you cannot get data benefits at all, however, you can enjoy free voice calling. Another caveat is that this data plan has a validity of just 10 days. However, there are a lot of other benefits coupled with the Rs 39 prepaid pack. BSNL customers opting for the Rs 39 recharge will get Personalized Ring Back Tone (PRBT) service for free. Along with the calling benefits, you also get 100 SMS per day.

The best bit about this prepaid pack is that the calls are truly unlimited. That means this pack from BSNL does not come with any Fair Usage Policy (FUP), no daily or weekly limit. Truly unlimited calls!

A while back, BSNL came up with two new prepaid recharge packs worth Rs 99 and Rs 319 for the customers. The BSNL prepaid STV offers unlimited calling to the prepaid customers, however, without any data benefit. The STV 99 prepaid recharge pack has a validity of 26 days while the BSNL STV 319 prepaid recharge pack offers the same calling benefits to customers, but with a validity of 90 days.