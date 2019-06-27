BSNL’s new prepaid plan gives 1.5GB daily data for one year

Priced at Rs 1,345, the special tariff voucher offers 1.5GB data per day for a period of 365 days.

State-owned telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a long-validity data voucher for its subscribers in the Kerala circle. Priced at Rs 1,345, the special tariff voucher, called Data STV 1345, offers 1.5GB data per day for a period of 365 days.

Moreover, the new data plan gives 10GB of extra data as a reserve. The subscriber can use this data after exhausting daily data quota.

Since it is a prepaid data only plan, BSNL users will not get any voice calling or SMS benefits under this plan. Users will be charged on the basis of their base tariff plan for voice calling and SMS usage. BSNL’s latest plan has been launched as a promotional offer exclusively for Kerala circle till September 19.

According to the official website of BSNL’s Kerala circle, the Rs 1,345 prepaid recharge plan offers 1.5GB data per day for 365 days. It includes additional 10GB data as a reserve. The website confirms that the recharge plan has been launched as a promotional offer for a limited period till September 19. It doesn’t mention any voice calling or SMS benefits. Effectively, the users can avail up to 557.5GB data benefits under this plan through the validity period.

The plan has been designed to cater to the needs of those who consume a lot of data every month. BSNL has already launched a long-term validity plan which includes calling benefits too. The Unlimited Prepaid Plan 1699 brings unlimited BSNL local, STD and roaming voice calling, 200 minutes per day of voice calling on other networks and 1.5GB data per day. It also includes 100 SMS per day and free PRBT with unlimited song change option. The recharge plan is priced at Rs 1,699 and comes with a validity of 365 days.

The state-owned telco has revamped its offerings to match with the fiercely competitive tariffs offered by its competitors Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea.