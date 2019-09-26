BSNL’s new broadband plan launched with 500GB data, Hotstar Premium, and other benefits

The Super Star 500 broadband plan from BSNL is available in two variants – a DSL plan and a Bharat Fibre plan

In order to take on JioFiber, BSNL has launched a new Super Star 500 broadband plan that offers 500GB data at up to 50Mbps speed per month along with complimentary subscription of Hotstar. The state-owned broadband service provider has been focusing on its fibre services ever since Reliance Jio GigaFiber was in its trial mode.

The Super Star 500 broadband plan from BSNL is available in two variants – a DSL plan and a Bharat Fibre plan – and is available for purchase across all the circles in the country except Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Telecom Talk reports. Bharat Fibre plan goes past the internet speed the DSL plan offers. While Bharat Fibre users get 50Mbps speeds, the DSL plan subscribers get 10Mbps speeds only.

The new BSNL Super Star 500 broadband plan offers 500GB monthly data FUP after which the internet speed will get reduced to 2Mbps, unlimited voice calls to any network within India, and a complimentary Hotstar Premium subscription without any extra cost. The price of new Super Star 500 broadband plan is Rs 949. It may be noted that an annual subscription to Hotstar Premium costs Rs 999. The Hotstar Premium subscription offers access to premium content such as live sports, English movies, TV shows and more.

The state-owned mobile operator has also unveiled a Super Star 300 plan for users who like to spend less. The BSNL Super Star 300 plan offers similar benefits as that of the Super Star 500 broadband plan but with reduced the data allotment. In terms of the network speeds, the plan offering is similar – 50Mbps for Bharat Fiber and 10Mbps for DSL. The Hotstar Premium subscription comes bundled with this plan and subscribers will also be able to make free calls. However, the data allotment is limited to 300GB and the plan costs Rs 749 per month.

Notably, BSNL is offering a 25 per cent cash back on select broadband plans if customers opt for an annual subscription.