BSNL’s new Bonus Data Offer to provide 1.5GB more data to prepaid users

BSNL has introduced the new Bonus Data Offer that will allow select prepaid customers to get more data. The state-owned telecom company will be giving additional data benefits to its customers for a limited period of time. The Rs 429 prepaid plan from BSNL will provide customers with 1.5GB more data, in addition to the 1GB data that they get on a daily basis as per the plan. Which means that the company will give 2.5GB data per day to all its users for Rs 429. It is important to note that the offer will be valid only in the month of October but the company may revise the plan next month, given its history.

The new Bonus Data Offer from BSNL is similar to the company’s Bumper Offer that has been available for BSNL customers for quite some time. The Bumper Offer allowed BSNL customers to get 2.2GB more data on a few prepaid plans. Although the add ons are different in both offers.

The Rs 429 plan by BSNL for prepaid customers will be valid for 81 days and gives 1GB data per day to all its customers. In addition to this, the plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 free SMS per day. The latest offer from BSNL is already live in UP West.

The company is giving out additional data on several other plans as well. The plans starting from Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 448 will also get 1.5GB additional data under the offer.

BSNL has been struggling to survive owing to the burden of low finances. It has attempted keeping up with the rivals, especially Reliance Jio that disrupted the market with its dirt-cheap telecom plans.

BSNL is the fourth-largest mobile telephone provider in the country. The government has mulled the merger of BSNL with another state-run telco MTNL.