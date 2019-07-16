BSNL’s new affordable prepaid plan offers unlimited calls, free SMS for 180 days

BSNL prepaid plan under Rs 100 is now on offer

BSNL has rolled out a Rs 96 prepaid recharge plan which offers 100 SMS messages per day and unlimited voice calls for 21 days, reported Telecom Talk. Named the Vasantam Gold – PV 96, BSNL prepaid plan under Rs 100 is valid for 180 days, however the benefits last for just 21 days.

The new Rs 96 prepaid plan by the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has been made available under a promotional period of 90 days and came into effect on July 5. Earlier in July, the Indian telecom company also extended the ‘Bumper Offer’ till October giving 2.2GB additional daily data to its users.

Read | Blocked on WhatsApp? Here’s how you can get back without losing data



According to the BSNL Tamil Nadu site, Rs. 96 prepaid plan by BSNL offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calling benefits on all circles, barring Delhi and Mumbai. The offer also provides 100 SMS messages per day that customers can avail on any network. As mentioned before, the bundled benefits stay valid for 21 days, even if the plan is valid for 180 days.

Customers will be charged on the “per minute” basis upon extending the validity of the benefits. Moreover, a grace period of up to 165 days is also provided, as per the official listing. Moreover, it is to be noted that telecom lets subscribers activate the new plan by texting an SMS “PLAN VOICE96” to 123.

Besides in Tamil Nadu, the Rs 96 prepaid plan by BSNL has also been mentioned on its Chennai website.