BSNL’s IPL 2018 prepaid pack offers 3GB data per day at Rs 5! Is it better than Jio, Airtel?

IPL 2018: State-owned telecom biggie BSNL has come up with a new pack to lure more customers during IPL 2018. BSNL has introduced a new pack that offers 3GB data per day for a whopping validity of 51 days at just Rs 248.

By: | New Delhi | Published: April 8, 2018 4:13 PM
IPL 2018: State-owned telecom biggie BSNL has come up with a new pack to lure more customers during IPL 2018. BSNL has introduced a new pack that offers 3GB data per day for a whopping validity of 51 days at just Rs 248. That means a user will be able to get a grand total of 153 GB of internet data. And what makes this offer so amazing is the fact that it comes under Rs 250. For Rs 248, you will be able to get 153 GB of internet data. With all the data on offer, there is also a caveat. This offer is only for the prepaid users.

In a statement, BSNLsaid, “BSNL presents IPL pack Unlimited data STV-248 for prepaid mobile customers which give unlimited data (3 GB data per day) with validity of 51 days during period of IPL cricket match. This will be useful for our subscriber to stream live IPL matches at a very economical rate.”

This plan is very similar to the one offered by Reliance Jio, which is offering 102 GB of 4G data for a validity of 51 days at Rs 251.

Unlike other benefits offered by Reliance Jio, this pack will not offer benefits such as free unlimited calling or SMS benefits. Jio’s Rs 251 IPL 2018 pack is available since April 7 on MyJio app, Jio.com website, and Jio offline retailers.

BSNL is taking on Reliance Jio by offering a great deal.

Airtel, on the other hand, is making it much easier for users to watch IPL 2018 on Hotstar LIVE without any extra fee. With Bharti Airtel, all you need is the Airtel TV app which lets the users catch the action of IPL 2018 for free. To get that, Airtel users are required to have the app ‘Airtel TV’ on their smartphone from Play Store or Apple App Store. This offer is for both prepaid and postpaid customers, unlike Jio or BSNL.

Airtel users still need to pay for the data incurred while watching the IPL 2018 matches. Airtel offers 84 GB of data at 3GB data every day for 28 days, and you will need to pay up Rs248 to get the offer.

  1. Karveer Gurlhosur
    Apr 9, 2018 at 3:06 am
    I personally urges to public with my personal experience don't go for BSNL .! First of all they have 3G band width in reality even that true to some extent. I have opted STV-666 plan on 8th Feb yet they are into resolving my issues , called several times to customers Care now even lodging complaints and claims to can't accept more than 2 time, without my consent and resolving issues they closed closed complaint themselves in their system. Say No to BSNL to avoid future suffer else you will experience worst and irresponsible answers that you even can't imagine.
    Reply
    1. Cybil Penning
      Apr 8, 2018 at 10:19 pm
      BSNL being a govt franchise, its employees are no better than any other govt organisation where d employees have been completely destroyed of their sense of duty and responsibility towards their . India with her large corpus of majority people have no sympathisers globally and would love to disintegrate this country, if they could. Hence BSNL should not be encouraged by the public, I say so from my personal experience of iusing BSNL services. If a man of my standing can't get proper service from BSNL, "Wonder who else could be"?
      Reply
      1. Rajeev Sharma
        Apr 8, 2018 at 8:56 pm
        Jio’s Rs 251 IPL 2018 pack is STILL NOT available on MyJio app and Jio .
        Reply

