BSNL will offer 5GB of complimentary data free of cost to these customers

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has said that the users who will use its multiple recharge facility will be rewarded with 5GB of complimentary data at no additional cost. The state-owned telecom shared the details of this new offering with the Chennai circle and said that the plan is being launched on a promotional basis for a period of 90 days. According to a circular shared by the BSNL Chennai circle on Friday, those prepaid users in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles are currently being provided with the complimentary 5GB data.

The operator said the STVs priced at Rs 98, Rs 99, Rs 118, Rs 187 and Rs 319 are currently said to qualify for the complimentary 5GB data. In addition, BSNL said the Rs 186, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666 and Rs 1999 priced PVs are also eligible for the bonus data.

The BSNL prepaid users who activate second or third recharge prior to the expiry of their previous recharge are said to have received the complimentary data “immediately.” The 5GB additional is reportedly to be valid for 22 days.

Under the multiple recharge facility, BSNL allows prepaid users to redeem their existing active plan vouchers (PV) and special tariff vouchers (STV) in advance, without waiting for the expiry.

Furthermore, BSNL also announced that it will offer full talktime with Rs 100 top up on every Sunday in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. The BSNL prepaid users’ full talk time promotional offer is said to be available from August 22 until November 18 later this year.