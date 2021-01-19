BSNL to offer flat 10% discount to all government employees on landline, broadband internet plans

The move had made it incumbent on all the government departments to choose the services from state companies but also prohibited them from opting for the services offered by other private providers.

Government-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has brought a new offer aimed at targeting government sector employed customers. According to various media reports, the company is offering a flat 10 percent discount to all the government sector employees in the country on its select services which include landline, broadband internet and fibre to home internet plans. The state-run telecom operator has been in the red for many years in a row and the recent decisions could help the company turn the tide in its favour.

The company is expected to roll out 10 percent discount offer in February. All government sector employees will be eligible to avail the extra 10 percent discount on the recharge cost of landline, broadband, and fibre to home internet plans. The latest move would not only help the company to retain its present customers but also gravitate new government employed customers towards the company.

It is to be noted that the company already provides a flat discount of 5 percent on the bills made in the name of government sector employees. However, the decision to up the discount to 10 percent would make the company’s offers more lucrative and also result in substantial savings for the customers. In the wake of the cut-throat price war and competition going out in the telecom sector, the move has the potential to make the company consolidate its position in the market and come out of repeated cycles of losses.

The Department of Telecommunications had earlier instructed all the government departments and offices in the country to mandatorily avail the landline, leased line or broadband internet services offered by the state run operators BSNL and MTNL. The move had made it incumbent on all the government departments to choose the services from state companies but also prohibited them from opting for the services offered by other private providers.