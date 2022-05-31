BSNL to offer 60 days of extra validity to these prepaid users; Details

BSNL Extended validity plan: For existing subscribers of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the company has recently introduced an extended validity offer for its annual Rs 2,399 recharge. This recharge will provide users with 60 days of extra service.

The offer is valid to the existing subscribers until the end of June, and customers who recently availed of the prepaid recharge option will also be eligible for the extended validity offered by BSNL.

The recharge also provides customers with unlimited local and STD calls and access to the company’s network in Delhi and Mumbai. It also comes with 2GB of high-speed data access per day. They can also send and receive up to 100 SMS per day. In January, the company had also updated its Rs 2,399 plan with an additional validity of 90 days.

Apart from calling and data benefits, the Rs 2,399 annual BSNL recharge also comes with a variety of other perks, such as access to tEros Now for 30 days, the plan’s users can enjoy unlimited song change, and get a personal ring back tone.

As per reports, the company is still rolling out its fourth generation (4G) network in the country. It’s expected that the process will be completed by the end of 2022. The government also expects the commercial launch of 5G services by August-September this year, and various operators are also expected to start offering the service by then.