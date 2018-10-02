BSNL to introduce 4G service in Tripura and 2 other North East states

Confirming the plan, Assistant General Manager of BSNL, Tripura SSA, Bikash Sarkar said BSNL want to provide quality service to its subscribers with affordable price.

The Bharat Sanchar Nagar Limited (BSNL) will introduce 4G mobile service in Tripura and two other north eastern states soon, an official said here Tuesday. The BSNL will introduce 4G mobile service in Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram in next three months, the official said, adding an order for procuring equipments has already been placed and hopefully they will be delivered within next two and half months. Confirming the plan, Assistant General Manager of BSNL, Tripura SSA, Bikash Sarkar said BSNL want to provide quality service to its subscribers with affordable price.

“BSNL authority has approved to introduce 4G mobile service in Tripura along with two other NE states,” he said. Currently BSNL is using 10 GB bandwidth and it could be enhanced to even 40 GB depending on demand. BSNL in association with Bharat Broadband Networking Ltd (BBNL) is working on an ambitious project to expand internet connectivity to the gram panchayat level in the state, the official added.