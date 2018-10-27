BSNL takes on Jio, offers unlimited calling, data at just Rs 100

By: | Published: October 27, 2018 12:22 PM

In a fresh bid to take on Mukesh-Ambani owned Reliance Jio, BSNL has announced a mega offer for its customers. As part of this offer, BSNL offers unlimited voice calling, SMS as well as data benefits to the customers.

The users to need to keep in mind that this new offer is applicable only for new port-in customers.

In a fresh bid to take on Mukesh-Ambani owned Reliance Jio, BSNL has announced a mega offer for its customers. As part of this offer, BSNL offers unlimited voice calling, SMS as well as data benefits to the customers. To avail these benefits, the customers will have to get a BSNL SIM card which will be provided free cost. They will then have to recharge their number with Rs 100 to get the benefits. Earlier the telecom operator was offering similar benefits at Rs 399.

In a press statement, the telco said that this new offer can only be activated through Customer Service Centres (CSCs) and new port-in customers will need to show BSNL coupon printed on domestic LPG bills of IOCL/HPCL under GSM prepaid mobile services.

The offer is available in seven India states – Uttar Pradesh ( East & West), Uttaranchal, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir at LPG dealers. The offer provides benefits similar to company Rs 399 STV which includes voice calls as well as data, SMS and Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) benefits.

“Mega offer is a truly unlimited welcome-gift to new and MNP prepaid customers where at Rs 1.35 per day for 74 days,” Anupam Shrivastava, CMD BSNL said.

However, the users to need to keep in mind that this new offer is applicable only for new port-in customers. Mega offer will give its users unlimited voice calls including national roaming in Delhi and Mumbai. The PRBT benefits come with unlimited song change option. The validity is 74 days.

The Rs 399 plan was introduced by BSNL as part of its ‘Rakhi offer’ and was made available to users from August this year.

