BSNL takes on Jio Fiber, upgrades its FTTH/broadband tariff plan to offer unlimited calling

State-owned, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has upgraded its broadband plans by adding additional voice calling benefits. This move from BSNL comes after Reliance Jio announced that it is going to offer huge data benefits to its customers when it launches the FTTH broadband commercially. BSNL has rolled out unlimited voice calling for every fibre broadband (FTTH) and also for the broadband tariff plans in its fresh lineup. This new BSNL offer rolled out from June 1.

As reported by TelecomTalk, BSNL users who have their plans from the price bracket of Rs 249 to Rs 645, they will be able to use the benefit of unlimited voice calls to other BSNL user across India. As of now, BSNL with most of these plan offers free night calling already. And these calls can be made to any network.

What is interesting is that BSNL users who have subscribed to the plans which cost Rs. 645 or more can use the unlimited voice calls across any network in India.

As for Reliance Jio, the telecom major is all geared up to launch Jio Fiber fixed-line broadband services very soon. In comparison, BSNL has revamped its offers to take on Reliance Jio. The Mukesh Ambani owned company is expected to provide up to 1.1TB of data to its users when they go live. As for the plan by Jio Fiber, it offers 100GB of free data per month at 100Mbps speed.

Recently, BSNL had revamped its pFTTH plans to offer double FUP data. BSNL rehashed three fibre broadband plans, Rs 1,045, Rs. 1,395, and Rs. 1,895. These plans offer as much as 200 GB more data.