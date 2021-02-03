BSNL subscribers can now clear their outstanding dues by paying just half the amount; details

BSNL Kolkata announces due-payment scheme for subscribers

BSNL users can clear their outstanding dues by paying half the amount. BSNL Kolkata recently announced this limited period offer for subscribers with outstanding broadband, landline bills or post-paid mobile dues. They will in exchange get a ‘No dues’ certificate. The discounts, however, vary with different categories of subscribers. The offer lasts until March 31, 2021.

BSNL has divided its customers into five categories. Those who have dues of up to one year old will not get any discount. The subscribers with bills which carry a due date of more than a year but less than two years will get a discount of 10% on their bill.

Bills that are due more than 2 years but less than 3 years will get a 25% discount on their total outstanding amount. The discount rises to 30% for subscribers who have a bill with a due date of more than 3 years but less than 5 years. Those bills that are due for more than 5 years now will get a discount of 50% on their total amount.

This offer is for regular subscribers or customers of the telco and not for government or government enterprises. This one-time settlement facility is for defaulters whose connections were disconnected on or before March 31, 2020, due to non-payment of dues.

The defaulters can pay digitally through NEFT/RTGS online transfer to the dedicated bank account of BSNL Kolkata or by cash through any of the 20 physical bill collection centres of the telco in Kolkata.

The offer is meant for BSNL Kolkata to get the cash-flowing by motivating people to come and make payments. For getting more details of the offer, users can call at 9433000666.