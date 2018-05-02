BSNL STV 99, STV 319 prepaid recharges introduced; here’s what customers get

BSNL recently introduced an IPL 2018 special recharge for the prepaid customers. (Source: Reuters)

Constantly feeling the heat from the private players, state-run telecom company BSNL has introduced two new prepaid recharge packs worth Rs 99 and Rs 319 for the customers. The new BSNL prepaid STV offers unlimited calling to the prepaid customers, without any data benefit. However, BSNL is now coupling the STV 99 recharge with free caller tune service to the customers.

The BSNL STV 99 prepaid recharge pack comes with unlimited local, national, and roaming outgoing calls (except in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR circles) for a validity of 26 days. On the other hand, the BSNL STV 319 prepaid recharge pack offers the same calling benefits to the customers, but with a validity of 90 days. The STV 99 is clubbed with free caller tune service. However, it is not known whether the caller tune can be set as per preference or it’s the standard BSNL tune.

BSNL recently introduced an IPL 2018 special recharge for the prepaid customers that offers a total of 153GB data for a validity of 51 days. The plan offered users only data benefits, similar to what Jio and Airtel provided in their special recharge packs for the IPL season.

The company had also launched the Rs 187 pack recently that offered the prepaid customers with unlimited calling – local, national, and roaming outgoing (except in Delhi and Mumbai), in addition to unlimited data. The data speed is throttled to 40kbps after consuming 1GB high-speed data. This pack also comes with free caller tune service. The pack is valid for a validity of 28 days.