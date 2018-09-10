BSNL STV 155 is offering whopping 34GB data: Check how to avail recharge benefits

BSNL has regularised the STV 155

BSNL has recently been on a spree of introducing new recharge packs while rejigging the old ones to match up to what Jio is offering. In a new move, the company has now widened the availability of its Rs 155 recharge pack for all the users. The BSNL STV 155 was launched earlier this year and later revised to offer more data to the users. Alongside, the company has also upgraded all the STV plans to dole out more data benefits to the prepaid customers.

The BSNL STV 155 comes with 2GB of data per day for a validity of 17 days, which means a total of 34GB. It was earlier introduced as a promotional pack that was available to purchase within 90 days. However, the company has now regularised the Rs 155 pack, which means you can buy it without any validity restriction, as per a report by Telecom Talk. The report also says that this plan is now available to buy in the open market.

Coming to the other STV plans offered by BSNL, the lowest priced tariff is worth Rs 14 that provides the customers with 1GB of data for a one-day validity, as opposed to 500MB data it gave earlier. The second one costs Rs 40 and offers 1GB data for 5 days, the next one costs Rs 57 providing 1GB of data for a validity of 21 days. The BSNL STV 68 comes with 2GB data for five days, STV 78 offers 4GB of data for three days, and STV 82 benefits the customers with 4GB of data and PRBT caller tune subscription. There is also an STV 85 worth Rs 85 that offers 5GB of data for a validity of five days.

Apart from the aforementioned plans, BSNL is also ramping up its offerings to tackle Jio head-on. The company recently upgraded its plans other than STVs that offer voice and data. But Jio is by far the only company that has managed to stay ahead in terms of the benefits being offered to the customers. In June this year, the company began doling out complimentary 1.5GB data free on all the plans. Jio is celebrating two years in India and to mark the celebration, it has begun giving away 2 vouchers of 8GB each to all the customers for free.