BSNL set to roll out Rs 299, Rs 399 and Rs 555 broadband plans; benefits, availability and other details

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is set to roll out three new DSL broadband plans. These plans are ranging at Rs 299, Rs 399, and Rs 555 and all of the three plans will offer users a data speed of 10Mbps. BSNL will launch these plans for users on March 1, according to reports. It is to note that DSL broadband plans have been offering slower speeds when compared to BSNL’s Bharat Fiber plans. These plans will also offer BSNL users FUP limits of 100GB, 200GB, and 500GB. After this, users will be able to continue browsing the Web at much lower speeds.

The BSNL Rs 299 broadband plan is being called 100GB CUL and will be offering 100GB of high speed data at 10Mbps. After users have exhausted this data limit, the data speed will be dropped down to 2Mbps. The plan will only be available for users for six months post which customers will be upgraded to the Rs 399 plan. BSNL is reportedly rolling out this plan for all users except the Andaman and Nicobar circle.

Apart from this, another plan offered by BSNL is priced at Rs 399 and is called 200GB CUL. This plan will provide 200GB of high speed data at 10Mbps. After this FUP limit is reached, users will not be able to use the high speed and the speed is expected to drop down to 2Mbps. The third plan offered by the company is a Rs 555 DSL broadband plan. This plan will give users 500GB of data that can be browsed at 10Mbps speed. In this plan too, the speed will come down to 2Mbps after users utilize all data.

It is to note that all three BSNL plans also offer unlimited calling benefits. The Rs 299 and Rs 555 DSL broadband plans can reportedly be availed by existing users as well. Some plans offered by BSNL can be for either 5.5 months, 10.5 months, or 20.5 months.