BSNL takes on Jio with Rs 399 prepaid plan that offers over 230GB data for 74 days

In a bid to rival Jio, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has now come up with a new prepaid recharge pack that gives subscribers 3.21GB of daily data benefits for a validity of 74 days. On the other hand, the Rs 349 recharge for Reliance Jio gives its users daily date of 1.5GB data for 70 days.

Launched initially in August 2018, BSNL’s new Rs 399 recharge pack comes with benefits such as unlimited voice calls, besides free Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT). This is on top of the 3.21GB data that BSNL prepaid users will receive under the plan daily for 74 days, making a total of impressive 237.54GB during the validity period.

After the customer has used the 3.21GB limit, the data speed will be reduced to 80Kbps in the circles the pack is valid in. Besides the additional data, the Rs 399 BSNL recharge also provides unlimited voice calling to local and STD numbers (including roaming outgoing calls) and 100 SMSes daily throughout the validity period. Unlike other select STVs by BSNL, the unlimited voice calling benefits for the Rs 399 recharge are also valid for calling in Delhi and Mumbai. This recharge also gives users free PRBT access, which is quite similar to other STV (Special Tariff Voucher) offers by the company.

However, the only turnoff for this recharge pack, when compared to BSNL’s, is no 4G connectivity pan-India. Reliance Jio offers 4G VoLTE network coverage throughout India. It must be noted that while the Rs. 399 recharge which was rolled out back in August 2018 under the ‘Rakhi offer’ for prepaid users, the additional 2.21GB data is valid till 31st January.