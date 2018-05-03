BSNL Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan offers whopping 54GB data; here’s what else you get

BSNL STV 349 recharge pack sits close to the Jio Rs 349 recharge pack that offers 1.5GB data

BSNL has introduced a new prepaid recharge pack for its customers. After launching the STV 99 and STV 319 prepaid recharges, the state-run telco now offers unlimited calls and 1GB data per day to the prepaid customers at Rs 349 for a validity of 54 days. The new recharge pack by BSNL aims to take on the recent offerings by the incumbents such as Airtel, Jio, Vodafone, and Idea.

The new BSNL Rs 349 STV prepaid recharge pack is valid for 54 days now, as opposed to 28 days earlier. However, the data and calling benefits remain the same. The prepaid customers get unlimited local, national, and roaming outgoing calls (except in Delhi and Mumbai), in addition to 1GB of data and 100 SMSes, per day, reports TelecomTalk.

The BSNL STV 349 recharge pack sits close to the Jio Rs 349 recharge pack that offers 1.5GB data for a validity of 70 days, in addition to unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day. Jio also offers free access to the Jio apps such as JioMusic, JioTV, and JioCinema among others under all its recharge packs. Similarly, Airtel offers 3GB data at Rs 349 for a validity of 28 days, alongside unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day.

Earlier this week, BSNL introduced two new recharge packs worth Rs 99 and Rs 319. Both the packs offer unlimited calling to the prepaid customers, without any data or SMS benefits for a validity of 26 and 90 days, respectively. However, the Rs 99 pack also entitles the customer to subscribe to free caller tune service for the given validity.