BSNL Rs 299 broadband plan launched, offers 45GB, free calls, and monthly cashback of Rs 50

BSNL has introduced a new broadband plan

BSNL has upped its broadband plan portfolio to fire a fresh salvo against the rivals Jio and Airtel in the home broadband segment. The state-owned telco is giving 1.5GB data per day to the subscribers under a new broadband plan that costs Rs 299 per month. Dubbed Experience Unlimited Broadband 299, the new plan entitles the customer with unlimited data with a FUP limit set at 1.5GB, which amounts to a total of 45GB for the billing cycle. As an introductory offer, BSNL is crediting a cashback of Rs 50 per month for 180 days on subscribing to the Rs 299 broadband plan.

The BSNL Experience Unlimited Broadband 299 is available to subscribe pan India, except the Jammu & Kashmir, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and some areas in Vadodara, Gujarat. Under the plan, the subscribers will get a speed of 8Mbps for the 1.5GB data per day – on reaching the FUP limit, the data speeds will be reduced to 1Mbps. The data speeds comprise both download and upload speeds.

The Rs 299 plan comes bundled with unlimited calls – on BSNL network anywhere in India, the customers get unlimited calls while for other networks the calls will be unlimited between 10:30 pm and 6:00 am on all days and on all Sundays. For the hours other than mentioned above, the calls on other networks will be charged from an amount of Rs 300 provided under the plan. The subscribers also get 1GB storage space for a free email address under the plan.

The customers need to deposit an amount of Rs 500 toward the security deposit at the time of opting for this plan. There is a one month hire period applicable to this plan. The customers can even choose to subscribe to long-term plans for the following prices – Rs 3,289 for one year, Rs 6,279 for two years, and Rs 8,970 for three years. However, the company website mentions that there “may be” additional charges levied on the long-term plans. The installation of the broadband router is available to the customers free of charge.