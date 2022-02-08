BSNL Rs 197 prepaid recharge plan launched with 2GB daily data and 150-day validity, but there’s a catch

Touted to be one of the most economical prepaid recharge plans in India among all telecom service providers, the plan is available under Plan Extension across all circles.

BSNL has introduced a new cost-effective prepaid subscription plan. Users now can avail 2GB high speed data daily and free unlimited calls , free SMS messages for 150 days at a cost of Rs 197. Users can also get free unlimited calls and free SMS messages. But there is a limit on daily data limit and calls on the new plan.

Touted to be one of the most economical prepaid recharge plans in India among all telecom service providers, the plan is available under Plan Extension across all circles. No other provider bundles such benefits in their prepaid recharge plans as of now. The plan is listed on BSNL prepaid recharge websites for customers to avail.

The clause in the plan is that customers will get 2GB high-speed data and unlimited calls for the first 18 days from date of recharge after which data speed will drop to 40 kbps for the remaining 132 days. The users will continue to receive incoming calls but for outgoing calls an additional top-up as per requirement needs to be done. Users, however, will continue to get free SMS messages throughout the duration of the Rs. 197 prepaid recharge plan.

Earlier this month the centre reportedly cleared Rs 44,720 crore capital infusion for BSNL during the upcoming financial year starting April 1. An additional financial support of Rs. 7,443.57 crore for a voluntary retirement scheme and Rs. 3,550 crore as grant-in-aid for payment of GST was also announced for the debt-ridden teleco by the finance minister during the Budget 2022.