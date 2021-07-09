BSNL rolls out Rs 447 prepaid plan with 100GB data, no daily caps and other benefits: Check details

Complementary to the plan are subscriptions of BSNL Tunes and EROS NOW which users can enjoy throughout the validity of the plan.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in an attempt to take on the competition has launched a new prepaid plan worth Rs 447 with no daily high-speed internet data limit. The decision was taken by the government-backed company in the wake of similar plans being launched by other telecom players like Reliance Jio, Airtel, VI among others.

The recharge plan which will cost the users Rs 447 will be functional for a period of 60 days validity and a total of 100 GB high-speed internet data has been offered with the plan. Users of the plan will have the discretion to use their 100 GB data as per their convenience with no daily data limit. In other words, users may use the 100 GB data as per their requirement and needs rather than being dictated by the daily 1.5 GB or 2 GB diktat. Similar plans have also been issued by other telecom players. In addition to the Rs 447 plan, the state-owned company has also released two new recharge plans- STV 247 and STV 1,999 prepaid plans.

Rs 447 Plan

As specified above, the plan spans over a period of 60 days during which users will be able to expend a total of 100 GB data according to their own needs. It is to be noted that once 100 GB data has been exhausted by the user then for the remaining days of the recharge plan, the internet speed will be reduced to 80 KBPS. Moreover, additional features including free calling and 100 sms per day are also being provided under the plan. Complementary to the plan are subscriptions of BSNL Tunes and EROS NOW which users can enjoy throughout the validity of the plan.

Rs 247 plan

Rs 247 prepaid plan is more or less a smaller version of the Rs 447 prepaid plan with the plan validity of a total of 30 days and total internet data of 50 GB provided under the plan. Voice calls and 100 sms/day coupled with free subscription of BSNL Tunes and EROS NOW will also be provided under the plan.

Rs 1999 plan

In the Rs 1999 plan, the recharge validity extends to a year and the total internet data offered under the plan is a whopping 500 GB of internet. In a bid to attract more consumers to this year-long plan, the company has also announced that the users who subscribe to this plan will also be provided with an additional of 100 GB data translating to a total of 600 GB high speed data. Other benefits associated with this plan remain the same including free calls, 100 SMS/day and access to EROS NOW.